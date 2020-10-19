Cricket, lovely cricket!

70 years ago, Lord Beginner sang the Victory Calypso which became highly popular in the West Indies. The opening verse and chorus went like this:

VICTORY CALYPSO – Egbert Moore (“Lord Beginner”)

Cricket lovely Cricket,

At Lord’s where I saw it;

Cricket lovely Cricket,

At Lord’s where I saw it;

Yardley tried his best

But Goddard won the test.

They gave the crowd plenty fun;

Second Test and West Indies won.

Chorus:

With those two little pals of mine

Ramadhin and Valentine.

Yesterday was cricket, lovely cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

But all the spectators saw it on the television screens.

Two matches

Two nail-biting finishes

With a West Indian becoming the hero in one of them.

Imagine if there were crowds on hand. Imagine the atmosphere

But it shows that when it comes to excitement, the game does not need crowds.

Cricket, lovely cricket!