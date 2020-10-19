Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM

Cricket, lovely cricket!

Oct 19, 2020 Dem Boys Seh

70 years ago, Lord Beginner sang the Victory Calypso which became highly popular in the West Indies. The opening verse and chorus went like this:
VICTORY CALYPSO – Egbert Moore (“Lord Beginner”)
Cricket lovely Cricket,
At Lord’s where I saw it;
Cricket lovely Cricket,
At Lord’s where I saw it;
Yardley tried his best
But Goddard won the test.
They gave the crowd plenty fun;
Second Test and West Indies won.
Chorus:
With those two little pals of mine
Ramadhin and Valentine.
Yesterday was cricket, lovely cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL)
But all the spectators saw it on the television screens.
Two matches
Two nail-biting finishes
With a West Indian becoming the hero in one of them.
Imagine if there were crowds on hand. Imagine the atmosphere
But it shows that when it comes to excitement, the game does not need crowds.
Cricket, lovely cricket!

 

  • Helter SHELTER!

    The government is wasting its time and the resources of the State in preparing a shelter for those would-be squatters at... more

