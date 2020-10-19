Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 claims two more

Oct 19, 2020 News

…28 deaths in 18 days

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that two more persons have died due to COVID-19.
The persons are said to be a 55-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and another man…a 78-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini).
The Ministry stated that both men died while receiving care at their respective medical facilities. The newly recorded deaths were not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard update.
Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 111. Additionally, 24 new cases were recorded yesterday, as indicated by the Ministry’s daily dashboard update. The total number of confirmed cases is now 3,734.
It also states that 14 persons are in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital, 78 persons in institutional isolation, 880 persons in approved home isolation while 44 are in institutional quarantine.
A total of 2,654 have recovered from the virus to date. Additionally, 16,865 persons have been tested for the virus.

The COVID-19 dashboard

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ – says Minister Charles Ramson

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political...

Oct 19, 2020

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – ‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ these were the words of the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport...
Read More
Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Oct 19, 2020

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf joins fight against Cancer

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf...

Oct 18, 2020

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Oct 18, 2020

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net Communications assist young cricketers in Linden

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net...

Oct 17, 2020

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes

Oct 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Helter SHELTER!

    The government is wasting its time and the resources of the State in preparing a shelter for those would-be squatters at... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019