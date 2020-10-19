COVID-19 claims two more

Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 19, 2020 News
…28 deaths in 18 days
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that two more persons have died due to COVID-19.
The persons are said to be a 55-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and another man…a 78-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini).
The Ministry stated that both men died while receiving care at their respective medical facilities. The newly recorded deaths were not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard update.
Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 111. Additionally, 24 new cases were recorded yesterday, as indicated by the Ministry’s daily dashboard update. The total number of confirmed cases is now 3,734.
It also states that 14 persons are in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital, 78 persons in institutional isolation, 880 persons in approved home isolation while 44 are in institutional quarantine.
A total of 2,654 have recovered from the virus to date. Additionally, 16,865 persons have been tested for the virus.
