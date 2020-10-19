Anna Regina Town Council staffers protest for outstanding salaries

Kaieteur News – Employees of the Anna Regina Town Council, Region Two, who had not been paid for a couple of months, took their frustration to the streets last Friday.

Reports reaching Kaieteur News indicated that quite a number of staffers attached to the council had not been paid for the past two months.

Eight staffers with placards gathered on Friday at the Anna Regina car park, located next door to the Town Hall. Some of their placards read: “Who gonna pay our bills and provide food for our family and love ones”… “No money, no work”… “Our children and family are suffering.”

A staffer who is attached to the Security Department said that initially, the Council started missing payments but now the situation had worsen.

“I started working in 2017… later on the Council started missing payments but now for this 2020, we hardly getting paid at all. Sometimes its two months…three months before we get paid. And eventually when we get paid is just one week pay we getting… till the next two months.”

Protestors told Kaieteur News that the delayed payments have resulted in severe financial constraints.

“We got family…we got bills to pay…we got bank loans to pay. Where am I going to get the money and I have a job with no payment…? You got wife and children to maintain, we depend on a working salary… Our mayor only dragging he foot on it promising us this week…next week, we are not fools.”

Attempts to contact the Mayor of the Council proved futile.

Information reaching Kaieteur News, nevertheless, suggests that the council’s financial struggles may be linked to the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports are that council usually earns revenue from its market, and renting various facilities… the Anna Regina Centre Ground being its largest source of income.

These revenues in turn are directed towards paying employees.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted much recreational activities throughout this year, revenue has been meager, claims a source close to the Council.

Kaieteur News understands that requests have been made for a bailout by the Ministry of Local of Government and Regional Affairs.