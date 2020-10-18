Uncle of toddler who died after drinking ‘Molly’-laced milk released on bail

Latest update October 18th, 2020 12:37 AM
Oct 18, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has learnt that the uncle of a toddler who died weeks after drinking molly-laced milk was arrested on October 7th and later released as the probe into the circumstances that led to the child’s death continues.
Two-year-old Ronaldo Dave of C-Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown died on September 26 while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Police had learnt that Dave had reportedly fallen conscious at his home on September 5th and rushed to the hospital. There doctors discovered that the toddler had methamphetamine in his system, a drug commonly known as “Molly”.
Cops had detained the child’s aunt for questioning and released her after she told investigators that her brother had mixed the drug in a glass of milk for his own consumption and left it on a table. The toddler, she claimed, located the glass of milk and consumed it before his uncle returned. Within minutes he fell unconscious.
His uncle was arrested at the Stabroek Market and subsequently questioned by detectives. This media house was reliably informed that he was granted station bail as detectives await an official lab analysis of the substance which killed Dave. The infant was left in the care of his aunt after his mom recently passed away.
Oct 18, 2020Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa & Hair Salon, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages, CIMGRO Maraiko Bay Resort, along with a host of other corporate entities have joined forces to promote the Guyana Golf...
Oct 18, 2020
Oct 17, 2020
Oct 16, 2020
Oct 16, 2020
Oct 16, 2020
Kaieteur News – A married couple met me as I was coming out the door of the Giftland supermarket last Friday. They... more
Kaieteur News – I know an elderly woman who 25 years ago bought a property in the city. She was a person of limited... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A noteworthy event occurred on the afternoon of Saturday October 10, that could... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]