Uncle of toddler who died after drinking ‘Molly’-laced milk released on bail

Oct 18, 2020 News

Dead: Ronaldo Dave

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has learnt that the uncle of a toddler who died weeks after drinking molly-laced milk was arrested on October 7th and later released as the probe into the circumstances that led to the child’s death continues.
Two-year-old Ronaldo Dave of C-Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown died on September 26 while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Police had learnt that Dave had reportedly fallen conscious at his home on September 5th and rushed to the hospital. There doctors discovered that the toddler had methamphetamine in his system, a drug commonly known as “Molly”.
Cops had detained the child’s aunt for questioning and released her after she told investigators that her brother had mixed the drug in a glass of milk for his own consumption and left it on a table. The toddler, she claimed, located the glass of milk and consumed it before his uncle returned. Within minutes he fell unconscious.
His uncle was arrested at the Stabroek Market and subsequently questioned by detectives. This media house was reliably informed that he was granted station bail as detectives await an official lab analysis of the substance which killed Dave. The infant was left in the care of his aunt after his mom recently passed away.

