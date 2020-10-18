Latest update October 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

The PPP/C has damaged generations

Oct 18, 2020 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – What the PPP/C has done with the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks represents the country’s greatest crime. It is far bigger and more notorious in scope than Jim Jones’ mass murder in which more than 900 primarily American persons, including Jones, met their deaths on local soil.
Jim Jones’ crime destroyed the lives of almost 1,000 victims. The PPP’s oil crime has shattered the hopes and will affect the livelihoods of most of the 750,000 Guyanese, along with future generations.
The PPP’s oil crime with Canje and Kaieteur kills the people’s dreams, snatches food out of their mouths, steals their hard-earned pensions, and deprives their children and grandchildren of a better life.
Jim Jones destroyed the lives of his fellow Americans. How much damage are Guyanese going to allow the PPPC to inflict upon this country before they rise up and shout: “Stop it! Enough! Damn it! No more!”
Please read pages 18 & 19.

New 2019