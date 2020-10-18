Kaieteur News – What the PPP/C has done with the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks represents the country’s greatest crime. It is far bigger and more notorious in scope than Jim Jones’ mass murder in which more than 900 primarily American persons, including Jones, met their deaths on local soil.
Jim Jones’ crime destroyed the lives of almost 1,000 victims. The PPP’s oil crime has shattered the hopes and will affect the livelihoods of most of the 750,000 Guyanese, along with future generations.
The PPP’s oil crime with Canje and Kaieteur kills the people’s dreams, snatches food out of their mouths, steals their hard-earned pensions, and deprives their children and grandchildren of a better life.
Jim Jones destroyed the lives of his fellow Americans. How much damage are Guyanese going to allow the PPPC to inflict upon this country before they rise up and shout: “Stop it! Enough! Damn it! No more!”
Please read pages 18 & 19.
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
The PPP/C has damaged generations
Oct 18, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – What the PPP/C has done with the Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks represents the country’s greatest crime. It is far bigger and more notorious in scope than Jim Jones’ mass murder in which more than 900 primarily American persons, including Jones, met their deaths on local soil.
Jim Jones’ crime destroyed the lives of almost 1,000 victims. The PPP’s oil crime has shattered the hopes and will affect the livelihoods of most of the 750,000 Guyanese, along with future generations.
The PPP’s oil crime with Canje and Kaieteur kills the people’s dreams, snatches food out of their mouths, steals their hard-earned pensions, and deprives their children and grandchildren of a better life.
Jim Jones destroyed the lives of his fellow Americans. How much damage are Guyanese going to allow the PPPC to inflict upon this country before they rise up and shout: “Stop it! Enough! Damn it! No more!”
Please read pages 18 & 19.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles