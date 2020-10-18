Latest update October 18th, 2020 12:38 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Taxi driver caught with ganja in car trunk granted bail

The narcotics neatly wrapped and packed in the car trunk.

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver who was caught at a police road block on Tuesday with over 15 kilograms of marijuana was granted $75,000 bail on Friday for the alleged trafficking of narcotics.
Eon Weeks, 40, of Durban and Smyth Street, Georgetown appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate Court before magistrate Fabio Azore.
Weeks pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on 13th of October, 2020 he had 15.412 kilograms in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He is expected to make his next court appearance on November, 9, 2020 at Mahaicony Magistrate court.
According to reports ranks stopped the man at their road block along the Mahaicony Public road. He was at the time travelling in his car with a female occupant. The policemen decided to search his car and located the drugs in his car trunk. Investigators said that they cautioned both individuals and the taxi driver admitted to being the owner of the marijuana.

