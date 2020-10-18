Latest update October 18th, 2020 12:38 AM

Suspected “Sindicato” gang members arrested in Port Kaituma hotel

Oct 18, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Four Venezuelan nationals suspected to be members of the notorious Sindicato gang were on Friday arrested along with two Guyanese during a police search at a hotel located at Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One. The search was conducted between 06:30Hrs and 07:00Hrs.
According to a police report, the Venezuelans were arrested for failing to present themselves to immigration while the Guyanese were taken into custody for assisting them to enter the country illegally. The men told police they were miners, but ranks suspect that they might be criminals.
Police also seized $100,000 in cash, two all-terrain vehicles and a quantity of raw gold found in their possession. Kaieteur News made contact with police yesterday to ascertain what led to suspicion that men might be linked to the notorious gang. Investigators, however, declined to divulge further information and said that investigations are still ongoing.

