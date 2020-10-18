EML to facilitate airport COVID-19 tests

Kaieteur News – In a release issued yesterday, the Eureka Medical Laboratories (EML) said that it is partnering with the Ministry of Health and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to facilitate Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 testing services at Guyana’s main international port of entry. In an effort to support the Government’s safety measures for the resumption of commercial flights and to safeguard the Guyanese people.

The release stated that the EML testing team, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andrew Boyle, took up position at the CJIA on the evening of October 13. The team has been on site everyday carrying out tests on passengers who are without a mandatory document to show a negative PCR result.

The medical lab added that to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the Guyanese government requires all arriving passengers to have a valid negative PCR test result that was done within 72 hours. If upon arrival the PCR result produced to Port Health has exceeded 72 hours, passengers would be required to get tested at the airport. The results are then emailed to the Port Health and the Ministry of Health within 4-6 hours of testing, to determine clearance of passengers, the lab stated.

Additionally, the Dr. Collin Boyle Virology Lab at EML continues to provide testing for persons wishing to depart Guyana or for other purposes such as return-to-work, employment or diagnosis. It is noted that the results are made available within 24-48 Hrs.

The EML wished to assure the public that kits are sufficient to facilitate testing at both the airport and at its 263 Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg Lab and that all efforts would be made to ensure they are replenished in a timely manner. Notably, other services offered by EML include house-call services in Georgetown and other coastal areas, as well as house-call services for places of employment and homes.