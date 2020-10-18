De Land Of Many Squatters

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh…

Guyana is the de land of squatting. From since dem boys know themselves, people bin squatting pun public lands and property. And even though dem know what dem do there illegal, dem can quote mo law than judge and dem does claim rights wah dem boys never know exist.

Dem gat people does squat pun state lands. Like duh set wah guh and squat at Success. Dem is land grabbers. Dem deh pun a hustle. Dem creating mo headache for the government and fuh dem residents nearby.

Dem also gat people squatting pun pavement and outside de markets. Dem illegal vendors are squatters. Dem setting up stands all over de place. Mo persons selling outside de market than inside. In fact we might soon reach a stage weh we gat more sellers than buyers in Guyana.

Dem squatters does come and squat in front of yuh business and some of dem selling de same thing wah you selling inside. In fact, some of dem workers in dem store are advertising agents fuh dem pavement vendors. When you go fuh buy in dem store, dem sales girls does advise you that wah you want selling cheaper pun de pavement. Dem does send you to de vendors outside.

But you also gat squatters on private property. Nah mek a mistake and leff yuh house unoccupied and go overseas. By the time yuh come back a whole set of squatters done tek over yuh property. Yuh lights and water get cut off and yuh building destroy and de courts telling yuh dat yuh gat to give notice to people who you don’t know but who move in and tek over yuh property and shying dem shite in de gutter.

Dem gat squatters pun in de stands wah set up fuh people sit and watch basketball pun Parade Ground. Dem people mek house deh. And dem stink. And dem at D’Urban Park smoking dope.

Dem squatters learn from de former government. Dem tun squatters after de no-confidence motion. Dem bin squat in office fuh 20 months. Fuss dem squat when no confidence motion pass against dem. Den fuh five months after de elections dem bin continue to squat in office. It tek Pompeo fuh tell dem step aside

Nah surprise if one day somebody decide dem gan move in with you in yuh own house.