Latest update October 18th, 2020 12:44 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Canadian citizen’s murder accused escapes execution in prison

Oct 18, 2020 News

An injured Aszim Shivgobin at the hospital, (Travis Chase photo)

Kaieteur News – Aszim Shivgobin, one of the alleged accomplices in the murder of Canadian citizen Nicholas Jaipaul survived an execution attempt on Friday in the Lusignan Prisons.
Shivgobin was remanded to prison on August 28th for Jaipaul’s murder and according to a release sent out by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) was being housed in Holding Bay 2.
At around 22:15hrs on Friday, Shivgobin was attacked by two inmates who reportedly chopped and beat him with an improvised weapon. The GPS release stated that he and another inmate were targeted for execution.
Quick response by prison officers saved Shivgobin’s life and also thwarted the attack on the other inmate.
He (Shivgobin) was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and is currently receiving treatment under police guard. He has since identified his attackers and an investigation has been launched.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf joins fight against Cancer

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf joins fight against...

Oct 18, 2020

Vivaanta Ayurvedic Spa & Hair Salon, Trophy Stall, Guyana Beverages, CIMGRO Maraiko Bay Resort, along with a host of other corporate entities have joined forces to promote the Guyana Golf...
Read More
Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Oct 18, 2020

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net Communications assist young cricketers in Linden

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net...

Oct 17, 2020

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes

Oct 16, 2020

Payless Allstars overcome Savage XI

Payless Allstars overcome Savage XI

Oct 16, 2020

BCB interface with Ministers Nandalal and Bharrat who has been named as Honorary Patron

BCB interface with Ministers Nandalal and Bharrat...

Oct 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019