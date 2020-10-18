38 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update indicates that 38 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,710.

According to the dashboard, 14 persons are currently in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 119 persons are in institutional isolation, 843 persons are in approved home isolation and 43 persons are in institutional isolation.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains at 109.

A total of 2,625 persons have recovered from the virus and of the 16,744 persons tested for the virus to date, 13,034 persons tested negative for the virus.