Where are Dawn Cush, Karen Abrams and Melissa Ifill?

Kaieteur News – It is extremely disturbing the type of attitudes the five-month election rigging produced. One trait that was ubiquitous was the racial preference that was deeply hidden and came onto the surface masquerading under countless tags.

Lincoln Lewis from beginning to end argued for an APNU+AFC victory flipping from one interpretation to the other, some of which contradicted each other. Briefly, Lewis urged that Claudette Singh be left to do her job and she will do a professional job. He urged faith in the courts’ decisions. When Singh did decide to do the right thing and when the courts did the legal thing, Lewis eventually called on President Granger to investigate Singh and GECOM for improprieties.

Lewis never revealed his true self – as a Black Guyanese, he saw the election as a contest between Indians and Africans and he accepted that if rigging will keep the black president in power then so be it. Guyanese knew the reason why Lewis behaved the way he did. What they do not know is why he chose to not reveal his inner thoughts publicly. What was he afraid of?

The same conclusion applies to Eusi Kwayana. At times, Kwayana descended to a comical level, I never believed he ever would. I felt sadness in me about this aspect of Kwayana’s politics. It was comical in that he kept asserting that he was not in possession of the facts to conclude the election was being rigged and in the very same breath, he was regurgitating facts about the election that suited his purpose. Why he didn’t have the courage at his age to say, “I want to see the APNU+AFC retain power.”

Dr. David Hinds operated in identical fashion. Here is an example of the mystery that connects Lewis, Kwayana and Dr. Hinds. Hinds posited that the election result was not of importance given the zero sum battle between Indians and Africans. He asserted that Guyanese get down to the crucial issues and forget about the election result. Then Dr. Hinds became serpentine. He said that if there has to be a result, then declare it for the APNU. What was his reason? He explained that a PPP government would be less independent in Guyana’s foreign policy. It was an asinine excuse for masking his true colours. What was the essence of his instinct – declare the result for APNU because it is a Black government and I am a Black man. But like Lewis, and Kwayana, Dr. Hinds refused to say it publicly.

Then there were these three women who hid their true feelings under a feminist tag which in the process was a vulgarization of feminism. It was an ugly and pernicious distortion of what feminism stands for. The women are Karen Abrams of Stem-Guyana; Dr. Melissa Ifill, currently UG Vice –Chancellor; and Director of the Consumer Affairs Commission, Dawn Holder-Cush (she was fired on Thursday).

In April, during the time the GECOM chairperson, Claudette Singh, was actively involved in GECOM’s unprofessional conduct, the three women condemned in the Chronicle, the criticism by many in the society levelled at the unprofessional descent of Singh. These women gave plaudits to Singh which she did not deserve. Dr. Ifill noted that she was proud of Singh for taking the right decisions in GECOM (which were both illegal and improper). Dr. Ifill labelled the criticism against Singh as misogynistic. Holder-Cush noted that Singh was a brilliant woman with class and integrity. Abrams extolled the competence of Singh (see my column of May 10, 2020 in which I offered a pungent rebuttal of the crass, asinine defence of Singh from these three so-called feminists).

These three so-called feminists have gone silent since GECOM commissioner, Desmond Trotman, and Opposition Leader, Joe Harmon, last week levelled accusations of criminal misconduct by Singh that are openly libelous. Trotman accused her of being engaged in the persecution of GECOM staffers who have been charged for election rigging. He accused her of giving the police documents. Harmon has called on her to resign.

Now why have Holder-Cush, Dr. Ifill, and the stem lady, Abrams, stemmed their voices in the face of the onslaught on Singh by Trotman and Harmon? Race comes into play in everything in this country. You see in April, the persons Holder-Cush, Dr. Ifill and the stem lady were replying specifically to were Indian people who were condemning Singh. Singh is generally regarded among Afro-Guyanese as being Black.

Are we going to see the protection of Singh and Guyanese women in general from the trio? No, because Singh allowed an Indian government to come to power and her latest attackers are from African party leaders. The trio would never publicly justify their silence, which is based on the race instinct.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)