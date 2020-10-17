Two more added to Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that two more persons have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 109.

The deceased are a 48-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 71-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The Ministry reported that both persons died while receiving treatment at their respective medical facilities. The newly recorded deaths were not reflected in the Ministry’s dashboard yesterday.

The Ministry also revealed 52 new COVID-19 cases in their daily dashboard update, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 3,672.

It also stated that 13 persons are currently in the Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 112 persons are in institutional isolation, 850 persons are in approved home isolation and 56 persons are in institutional quarantine. A total of 2,590 persons have recovered from the virus to date.

The number of persons tested for COVID-19 to date is 16,561 and of this number, 12,889 tested negative.