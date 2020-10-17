Latest update October 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Spring tide floods Parika – other coastal communities at risk

Oct 17, 2020 News

The main road leading from the Parika Ferry Stelling – Credit: Kevin Somwaru (Deopaul)

Kaieteur News – Parika yesterday suffered flooding as the Spring tide caused water from the river to seep onto the roads, displacing several vendors and other businesspeople, with water inundating the central traffic junction of the area. Kaieteur News was told that persons living on the Parika beach area near the stelling saw their homes flooded.
According to government, the worst is yet to come, with other areas along the coast in danger of being flooded out over the next few days. The Ministry of Public Works is warning certain areas to take precautions, namely the Pomeroon River Banks; San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg; Good Success; Zeelandia and Moorfarm; Wakenaam Island, Cane Field/Retrieve; Endeavour/Blenheim; Cane Garden – Leguan Island; Windsor Forest to DeWillem (West Coast Demerara); Zeelugt; Parika Market Area; Salem to Sparta (East Bank Essequibo); Water Street, Georgetown; Helena #1 and #2, Mahaica; Belvedere to Cottage, Mahaicony; Wellington Park/Tarlogie; Lonsdale/Glasgow (East Bank Berbice); and Sheet Anchor, Canje River.
The highest tide is expected today around between 4:30pm and 5:08pm, reaching a height of 3.36 metres. Government expects the high tides to last until October 19.

 

