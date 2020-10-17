Pastor drowns in creek near farm

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old pastor/farmer appears to have drowned in a creek near his farm some distance away from Number 1 Canal Road, West Bank Demerara.

The deceased has been identified as Maurice Wilson of Vauxhall, Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara. Wilson’s lifeless body was discovered floating face downwards in a creek to the western side of his farm by a search party at about 19:15hrs on Thursday. He is estimated to have drowned between 06:00hrs and 18:00hrs that same day.

According to a police report, Wilson – who suffered from epilepsy – and his wife, Shundell Wilson, left home on Thursday morning. Mrs. Wilson followed him up to L’Oire Back Dam, Canal Number 1, and the farmer continued his journey on foot by himself while she returned home.

Later that day, around 18:40hrs, the deceased’s wife became worried about her husband’s wellbeing since he did not return from the backdam. The woman contacted a family friend who immediately dispatched a search party, which found the man’s body face downwards in the creek near his farm. The family was contacted and the body was removed from the water. The police were then summoned to the scene.

According to the police, the body was observed with no marks of violence visible on the exposed areas. The deceased was then taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was examined by the doctor on duty and officially pronounced dead. The investigations into the incident are ongoing.