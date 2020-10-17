Nigel Hinds resigns from NICIL Board over treatment of Success squatters

Kaieteur News – Accountant Nigel Hinds has resigned from the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Ltd. (NICIL) Board with immediate effect over what he claims to be the continued inhumane treatment being meted out to the squatters at Success, East Coast Demerara

Only yesterday, Kaieteur News had reported that the Guyana Sugar Corporation Incorporated (GuySuCo) decided to flood a large section of lands on the East Coast being occupied by the squatters.

While a majority opted to vacate the lands on the premise that it was a calculated move by GuySuCo to force them to leave, a significant number still remain, insisting that the flood will not “hamper their existence.” Things escalated after actions by law enforcement officers resulted in a number of squatters being shot and injured with rubber pellets.

These “inhumane actions” taken by GuySuCo and the onslaught on Guyanese is what Hinds stated he wanted to disassociate himself from. According to reports, in his resignation letter to NICIL Chair, Paul Cheong, Hinds pointed out that the lands at Success are owned by NICIL and not GuySuCo.

Furthermore, Hinds stated that the actions taken by the police resulting in injuries on the residents of Success “are crude, cruel and callous actions”, ones that cast a gloom over Guyana.

Hinds also noted that his continued presence on NICIL’s Board would insinuate that he throws his support behind the actions taken. Kaieteur News made contact with a GuySuCo official, who was in charge of releasing the water who stated that the lands are being prepped for a new crop.

The official explained that the objective was never to remove the squatters and, as far as he knows, it was just to prepare the lands for use. Further, he added that he was only fulfilling what was required of him.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GuySuCo, Sasenarine Singh, who revealed that GuySuCo is mandated by the government to prepare the lands for cultivation. It was stated that the government hopes to restart operations at the Enmore Sugar Factory as early as 2022 and assiduous moves are being made to meet that deadline.