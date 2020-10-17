Latest update October 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Lands and Surveys spends $21M on meals from 2016-2020

Oct 17, 2020

Guyana Lands and Survey Commission

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) spared no expense when it came to providing meals for staffers at their head office; documents seen by Kaieteur News revealed that the Commission spent more than $21 million on meals from 2016 to 2020, a mere five-year period.
Staffers at the Commission racked up the bill from four establishments: Clausia’s Deli, Silver Rose Restaurant, Hot and Spicy Restaurant, and Maggie’s, with the latter carrying the weight of the whopping figure.
For the year 2016, the Commission spent $845,146 on meals from Maggie’s then in 2017, it spent $2,404,114. In 2018, they spent $4,429,597 then in 2019 $8,436,863 and finally for 2020 so far, $2,764,124. This brings the total to $16,155,282.
At Clausia’s Deli, no purchases were made in 2016 or 2017 but in 2018, $40,000 was expended. Then in 2019, $2,042,188 was spent and finally for 2020, $345,000 bringing the total to $2,764,124.
At the Silver Rose Restaurant, the Commission spent a total of $715,374 with purchases only being made in 2018 and 2019.
At Hot and Spicy, they spent a total of $2,571,132 with the lion’s share of $2,096,132 being spent so far for 2020.
That breakdown brought the total expended by the Commission to $21,868,976.
Kaieteur News understands that the big orders were made for Board meetings and remainders were just random orders for staffers within a six-month period each year. Additionally, it should be noted that there is no stipulation that the Commission is responsible for the provision of meals for the estimated 30 staffers attached there.

