Investigation launched into “slap exchange” between police officer, civilian

Kaieteur News – An investigation has been launched into the exchange of slaps between a police officer and a civilian in Campbellville Housing Scheme, on Wednesday.

This publication understands that two police officers who were on motorcycle patrol had stopped the man and conducted a search on his vehicle but found nothing. However, the police officers proceeded to follow the man into Campbellville Housing Scheme, where they stopped the car again and told the man to get out of the vehicle.

According to a resident, she was outside talking to her niece when she saw the police officers following the man then they stopped his car and “drag him out of the vehicle.”

Based on a video seen by this publication, the police officers’ motorcycles were parked on the street while they were engaged in a verbal exchange with the man who was removing clothes from the trunk of his car that was also parked on the street.

The man then walked away while saying, “I want y’all video what going on here.” He then turned and shoved the police officer and said, “Don’t touch me bai”; the police officer then slapped the man to his face.

The man then started walking at a fast rate towards another car that was parked a short distance away while the police officer reached into his bullet proof vest and armed himself with his gun. The man then walked to the front of a nearby yard and the police officer walked behind him. While the officer and the man were arguing, the other police officer started to record the incident on his phone while standing between his colleague and the man.

It was then that two women stepped in and in an attempt to part the police officer and the man; one woman held onto the man and carried him into a yard while the other stood by the gate talking to the police officers.

In the video, residents can be heard arguing with the police and a man said, “Aye you ga put away that gun, bai.” However, the argument between the armed police officer and the man continued while they were some distance away from each other. The man eventually made his way close to the police officer and slapped him.

Kaieteur News contacted Divisional Commander, Simon McBean who stated that he is aware of the incident and that an investigation into the matter has been launched.