Guyana, Suriname examining financing, specs for Corentyne Bridge

– Strategic platform set for launch in November

Kaieteur News – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, has shared that the Guyana and Suriname governments are currently examining the financing and specs of the anticipated Corentyne Bridge.

Following his press conference yesterday, Minister Todd shared that the two governments have established a technical team which will study the prerequisite activities for the designing, financing and procurement of services for the construction of the bridge that will link the two CARICOM countries.

Efforts at enhancing transportation infrastructure cooperation and integration links between Guyana and Suriname are pivotal to the deepening of investment, trade, tourism and cultural relations between the two countries, Todd said.

Minister Todd could not definitely state whether the prestigious project would be funded by the Guyana government, but added that, “We want to do so but we have to explore the possibilities. It could be private initiative or it could be a public-private initiative.”

Todd’s statement comes on heels of the official visit of three Surinamese ministers. On Thursday, Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname, Albert Ramdin met with Minister Todd. The Ministers were accompanied in the meeting by the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Surinamese Minister of Public Works, Riad Nurmohamed; and Surinamese Minister of Public Health, Amar Ramadhin.

During that meeting, the ministers agreed on the principles, strategies and modes by which the foundations for greater and mutually beneficial cooperation could be realized in the fields of agriculture, health, sustainable development, the promotion of bi-national tourism, joint marketing of goods and agricultural produce and sports and culture.

They also discussed ways and means by which there could be capacity-building exchanges in the areas of oil and gas.

With regard to the overall cooperation in health, the ministers applauded the good working relationship between the health sectors of the two countries and pledged to pursue several initiatives that would enhance their collaboration and mutual assistance in the sector.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed on a set of proposals to be submitted to their Head of States for the optimal use of the Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation Platform (SDCP) that will be established in November 2020.

Behind this backdrop, they agreed that the thematic working groups under the SDCP will be directed to pursue realistic action programmes as well as find ways and means of removing several identified impediments to smooth and efficient legal cross border trade; the movement of vehicle transporting persons to and from each country; and seek ways and means of arresting trans-border illegal activities.

While both sides of the Guyana and Suriname border remain closed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministers agreed that the issues affecting the resumption of the MV Canawaima Ferry Service need to be urgently and jointly addressed in anticipation of the resumption of the movement of goods and people between South Drain and Moleson Creek.

The ministers noted the critical role that the Canawaima Ferry Service plays in people-to-people contact, bilateral tourism and trade between Guyana and Suriname. To this end, the bodies responsible for the Canawaima Ferry Service will be directed to immediately commence discussions and activities to ensure that the MV Canawaima is available for operations as soon as the Ministers of Health of Guyana and Suriname declare that it is safe to do so.

The two sides discussed the importance and relevance of exchanging views and positions on matters on the regional, hemispheric and global agendas with the intention of coordinating their positions, interventions, sponsorship of initiatives and resolutions in order to jointly form strategic alliances with other States where possible and mutually beneficial.

They took special note of the similarities of the positions of the two countries on matters such as climate change mitigation and compensation for the sustainable use and conservation of their large forests; environmental protection; and the classification of States as Middle Income Countries (MIC) on the basis of limited criteria and its implications for accessing grants and concessional funding to meet developmental needs.