Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update October 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 17, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
Oct 17, 2020“He lived most of his life in the township of Linden, he was totally committed to the development of the game there and as such, it is only right that we remember Linden as we pay tribute to the...
Oct 16, 2020
Oct 16, 2020
Oct 16, 2020
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 15, 2020
Kaieteur News – It is extremely disturbing the type of attitudes the five-month election rigging produced. One trait... more
Kaieteur News – I know an elderly woman who 25 years ago bought a property in the city. She was a person of limited... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]