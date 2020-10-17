Latest update October 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Dead body found in Parika backdam

Oct 17, 2020 News

Deceased: Timmol Harris

Kaieteur News – The lifeless body of a 21-year-old male was found in the Moroshi backdam with a wound on his neck. Police sources from the area stated that he was found by farmers who would usually use the canal to go to their farms. The deceased is whose name was given as Timmol Harris was also a farmer in the area.
It was reported that the dead man’s body was found sometime around 07:00 am on Tuesday after last being seen on Sunday by his sister. While his relative expressed shock at his death, it was disclosed that Harris would usually call his mother complaining that he was receiving death threats from certain workers on the farm where he works. Further, the relatives shared that on Sunday when he was last seen, Harris called his sister and told her that he was once again threatened and that time they said that they would “mark his face”.
Kaieteur News understands that the police are currently conducting a thorough investigation. Upon the relatives reporting the coworkers to the police, a total of nine persons have been arrested thus far and are in police custody assisting with investigations.
A post-mortem examination has since been conducted and it revealed that Harris died from a chop wound to his upper neck. Reports suggested that Harris was chopped then dumped in the canal. The dead man’s relatives are disheartened by his passing, especially since he would have been celebrating his 22nd birthday this coming Thursday.

