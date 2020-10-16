Kaieteur News – We thank the PPP/C government for the removal of the VAT on electricity and water and for the free water for pensioners. We thank the PPP/C for the $25,000 COVID-19 cash grant and the small increase in old-age pensions. When we did an approximation of all these relief measures, the average monthly savings does not exceed G$10,000. Though citizens are thankful, they should not be so carried away as to lose sight of the bigger picture.
And it is regarding this bigger picture that we call, again, on President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to come clean.
The Canje and Kaieteur blocks have been given away in secret deals to middle-men. We call on Dr. Ali and Mr. Jagdeo to come clean about these secret deals.
It is nice to give needy Guyanese about G$10,000 but those billions of US dollars that belong to Guyana could make all Guyanese self-sufficient and better-off.
Guyanese get chicken feed, while crooked leaders get to keep the billions in US dollars from their giveaway of the whole chicken farm.
Guyanese must decide whether they are happy with this state of affairs and will stay quiet or whether they will seethe with rage at being cheated by leaders from both sides of the political divide. Citizens should not settle for handouts. They must call for their just share of the country’s patrimony. They must demand accountability and transparency. More importantly, they must press for the billions to which they are entitled.
Guyanese must remember that it was only after persistent efforts of the press and individuals that the Coalition agreed to release the hideous 2016 Contract which Trotman signed in secret. They must remember too that it was determination that finally exposed the Signing Bonus which the Coalition hid away from the people of the country. We are better and wiser now. And more determined.
The Bigger Picture
Oct 16, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
