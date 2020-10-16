Latest update October 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tenant in your own home

Oct 16, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Oct 16, 2020

Phantom edged Executive by one game to win the final of the Champion of Champions dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday last at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook. Phantom, Executive and Quiet...
Read More
Payless Allstars overcome Savage XI

Payless Allstars overcome Savage XI

Oct 16, 2020

BCB interface with Ministers Nandalal and Bharrat who has been named as Honorary Patron

BCB interface with Ministers Nandalal and Bharrat...

Oct 16, 2020

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo...

Oct 15, 2020

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to BFA Secretary, Joseph Simon

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to...

Oct 15, 2020

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor C/ships

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor...

Oct 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • China is our best hope!

    Kaieteur News – By the end of the month of October, a mere two weeks away, another 20 persons may die from the novel... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019