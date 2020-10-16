Prosecution closes case in Gary Best’s dangerous driving trial

Kaieteur News – The prosecution has closed its case in the dangerous driving trial of former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, Gary Best. Best of 108 Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, was charged earlier this year for causing death by dangerous driving in which national cyclist, Jude Bentley, was killed.

The trial is being conducted virtually by Magistrate Rondell Weever in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

During the continuation of the matter yesterday, attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who is representing Best, cross-examined the witnesses who testified against his client. After the witnesses were crossed-examined the prosecution indicated that they would like to close their case.

On the next hearing of the matter both the prosecutor and defense have to submit their written submissions.

On Best’s first court appearance, he was released on $500,000 bail. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that “on February 8, 2020, at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Bentley”.

The trial for that charge commenced on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. During the trial, seven witnesses testified – four police officers and three civilians.

The People’s National Congress (PNC) executive member was also charged for driving under the influence of alcohol. He denied the charge, which stated that “on February 8, 2020 at Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, he drove motor vehicle PRR 8182 while his blood alcohol level was at 0.85 micrograms.” He was granted self-bail on that charge and released on his own recognizance.

Best was asked to lodge his passport and to report to the Traffic Headquarters once per month at 9am to the Officer-in-Charge until the completion of the matter, as conditions attached to bail.

On a previous hearing of the matter, the court learnt that Best served his country for nearly 35 years and that he also served as a presidential advisor, a member of the Legal Aid Clinic and is the recipient of a Medal of Service.

Kaieteur News had reported that the accident which resulted in the death of Bentley occurred at around 5am on February 8, 2020. It was reported too that Bentley was struck by a black Land Cruiser which was being driven by Best.

Reports indicate that Best and Bentley were heading in an easterly direction when the former slammed into the cyclist, taking down a utility pole located on a median at the same time. According to the facts of the charge, a breathalyzer test was conducted on Best moments after the accident and it revealed that he was over the legal limit of alcohol which is 0.35.