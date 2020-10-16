Latest update October 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Oct 16, 2020 Sports

Phantom edged Executive by one game to win the final of the Champion of Champions dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday last at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook.
Phantom, Executive and Quiet Storm contested the final and shared the lead at several stages before Phantom and Executive went ahead in the latter stages.
The final sitting was keenly contested and Phantom prevailed with 76 games while Executive finished on 75. Quiet Storm who drew the bye to the final managed 69. Rawl Cameron and Lyall Gittens marked 16 and 15 games respectively for the winners while Trevor Smith and Selwyn Prescott scored 16 and 15 in that order for the runner-up side.
Kanhai Samaroo and Paul Samaroo scored 16 apiece for Quiet Storm. Executive won the semi final encounter with 82 games ahead of Phantom on 77 and C7 on 70. Prescott made 16 and Rawl Peters 14 for Executive, while Gittens and Cameron chalked 16 each for Phantom. Barbara Lee top scored for C7 with 16 games while Anand Marks contributed 14.
The winning team collected a trophy and $120,000, Executive pocketed a trophy and $60,000 and Quiet Storm received a trophy and $40,000. Lee was given a trophy and $5,000 for being the best female player.
The competition was sponsored by Trophy Stall, Merriman’s Funeral Home, Bardon Construction Services, Big Boss Trucking Service and Dearaj Singh Sawmill of Parika. Meanwhile, the Georgetown Dominoes Association will be hosting a fund raising competition starting at 13:30hrs tomorrow at Turning Point. Entrance fee is $12,000 and teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 for registration.

