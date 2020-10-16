Latest update October 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Illegal mining operation destroyed in New River Basin

Oct 16, 2020 News

The entrance to a tunnel.

Kaieteur News – A Joint Operation conducted earlier this week by the Guyana Defence Force in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), unearthed a massive tunnel mining operation in the New River Basin, some 50 miles east of Masakanari (Guns Village), South Rupununi.In a release the GDF said that the team located the camp and discovered three tunnels, one of which was abandoned, while the remainder were deemed active. The team also discovered several pieces of equipment including a satellite dish. No one was found at the camp, the release noted.
It added, “due to the remoteness of the location, seizure of the equipment was not feasible, so they were subsequently destroyed.”
Investigators believe that the persons who were conducting mining operations may have been utilising an illegal airstrip in Brazil, located some two miles south of the Guyana/Brazil border.
The New River Basin is designated a Rare Earth Mineral Reserve and, as such, mining is strictly prohibited in that area, the release stated.

An aerial view of the area.

