GNBS issues new requirements in wake of ‘tyre ban’ reversal

Latest update October 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – In light of the reversal of the ban on importing used passenger car tyres, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has issued an advisory to importers, highlighting specific requirements that must be complied with.
The new requirements state that all new and used tyres that are imported must comply with the requirements of the Guyana Standard Specification for pneumatic passenger car tyres GYS 67:2017 (Second Edition). Also, all tyres being imported are required to be examined by the GNBS at the time of importation to determine whether or not they comply with requirements based on the National Standard.
The GNBS strongly advised that all non-complying tyres will be seized and/or destroyed by the GNBS.
The Bureau is therefore urging importers to become familiar with all of the stipulated requirements in the aforementioned standard, which can be purchased from the GNBS.
The reversal on the ban of importing used passenger car tyres has been effective since October 1, and was among several budgetary provisions in the National Budget of 2020.
