Former Deputy Commissioner’s son remains in custody

Robbery at Chinese supermarket …

Kaieteur News – Police sources have confirmed that the son of a former Deputy Police Commissioner remains in custody for Tuesday’s robbery of the Egou Chinese Supermarket located at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The in custody was the security guard on duty at supermarket at the time of the robbery.

Neigbours were alerted to gunshots at the supermarket around 19:30hrs Tuesday while others recalled four gunmen entering the building. Not long after a nearby police station received a distress call of an ongoing armed robbery at the supermarket.

The men reportedly stormed into the supermarket, stole the now detained security guard’s 12-gauge shotgun, attacked a male Chinese national, Zhi Lu Lin, and dealt him one blow to the head with a handgun. The men demanded cash and shot another Chinese national, Zhi Shan Lin, during the course of the robbery

Police had responded quickly and almost foiled the bandits’ plan. However, the bandits managed to escape before police arrived but not before ripping out a few security cameras along with its DVR and stealing some cash.

A police report revealed that each of the bandits wore a face mask and it was determined that they had stolen $1,400,000 in cash. The men also carted off a Samsung S8 cellphone and a quantity of Digicel phone cards.

Kaieteur News reported that ranks were told of a suspicious grey Toyota Allion motorcar which sped off from in front of the building in the direction of Berbice.

Police gave chase but then received a 911 distress call informing that one of the gunmen was still in the building.

They returned immediately with back-up and surrounded the building. There was a brief standoff between police and the bandits. Tear gas was dispersed in an attempt to flush-out the bandit.

However, when police entered and cleared the supermarket no one was found.

Information was later received by ranks of a report lodged at the Vigilance Police Station. It was revealed that a university student, while driving his car, was confronted by four masked men carrying a shotgun. He took evasive action and sped off. He recalled hearing a gunshot fire behind him as he was driving away. Fortunately, no bullet hit his car.

Ranks began investigating, and based on the information received, they arrested the security guard. He is believed to be the alleged mastermind behind the crime and was later identified as the son of a former deputy police commissioner.

Investigators learnt that the bandits had at least three hand guns. One of the bandits, it was revealed, had walked pass the security guard, entered the supermarket and purchased two bottles of Guinness. That bandit exited and called in the others who were waiting outside. During their escape, Kaieteur News was told by a source that one of the bandits was approached by the security guard. The bandit then proceeded to relieve the security guard of his fire arm.

This newspaper had reported that the security guard had confronted the bandits but they had overpowered him.

However, investigators found it strange that the security guard did not attempt to raise an alarm during the course of the robbery but rather decided to confront the men while they were leaving.

Information reaching this newspaper suggests that in his defense, the security guard related that he was not aware of what was going on since he had nodded off with earphones plugged in his ears. When he realized that there was a robbery, he said he tried to detain the men but one of them placed a gun to his face and threatened to shoot. He was forced to give up his weapon and the men fled.

Sources said that it is alleged that the security guard was heard speaking of a robbery of the supermarket before it happened.