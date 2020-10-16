Family feud leaves two nursing chop wounds

Kaieteur News – A feud between a Guyanese family and a Venezuelan family at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, has left two persons nursing chop wounds. Residents of the area are concerned that the dispute could lead to more causalities or even leave some one dead.

Kaieteur News was told that the Venezuelan family, which consists of a woman, her husband and his three brothers, had recently moved into the neigbourhood.

According to information reaching this publication, on Monday a dispute erupted between the Venezuelans and their Guyanese neighbours and soon turned bloody.

This newspaper learnt that the Venezuelan woman got drunk that afternoon and got into a misunderstanding with her three brothers-in-law. They began beating her and she reportedly ran over to the neighbour’s yard to seek refuge but they told her and the brother-in-laws to “get out”.

The men, Kaieteur News was told, became annoyed and cursed their neighbours. A heated argument erupted between the two families which included name calling and threats from both sides.

Later that day, around 19:30hrs, 17-year-old Navindra Bharat, a member of the Guyanese family, was attacked by the three Venezuelan brothers while sitting at a culvert with his friends.

According to a police report, one of the Venezuelan brothers dealt Bharat several lashes to his body with a bicycle chain and another chopped him to his head with a cutlass.

However, Bharat managed to escape but collapsed in front of his yard. He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and eventually sent away.

Kaieteur News was informed that on Wednesday afternoon, the feud escalated again.

This media house learnt that two of Bharat’s sisters were walking down the road when the Venezuelan woman armed herself with a piece of wood and attempted to lash the sisters. However, the sisters ran home but the woman chased after them.

A fight then ensued between the Venezuelan woman and one of Bharat’s sisters. In an attempt to separate the women, one of the Venezuelan brothers got involved. Upon seeing this, Bharat’s brother armed himself with a cutlass and ran to his sister’s aid. He dealt the Venezuelan man a chop to his hand and almost severed it.

The Venezuelan man was rushed to a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. The matter was reported and an investigation has been launched into the chopping incidents.