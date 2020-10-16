Latest update October 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Oct 16, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Oct 16, 2020

Phantom edged Executive by one game to win the final of the Champion of Champions dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday last at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook. Phantom, Executive and Quiet...
Read More
Payless Allstars overcome Savage XI

Payless Allstars overcome Savage XI

Oct 16, 2020

BCB interface with Ministers Nandalal and Bharrat who has been named as Honorary Patron

BCB interface with Ministers Nandalal and Bharrat...

Oct 16, 2020

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo...

Oct 15, 2020

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to BFA Secretary, Joseph Simon

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to...

Oct 15, 2020

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor C/ships

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor...

Oct 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • China is our best hope!

    Kaieteur News – By the end of the month of October, a mere two weeks away, another 20 persons may die from the novel... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019