Cops caught on camera trying to drive away after hitting down pedal cyclist

Kaieteur News – A video yesterday surfaced on Facebook and subsequently went viral after it revealed that three police ranks in a pick-up attempted to drive away after hitting down a pedal cyclist.

It is unclear as to where the incident occurred but the video was recorded a little after 07:00hrs.

Kaieteur News reached out to the relative police authorities to ascertain the location but up to press time they too were without a clue. Nevertheless, investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Not recorded in the video was how the accident occurred but what is clear is that the ranks had attempted to drive away. They were forced to abort their plan, however, after residents of the area, including the individual who recorded the video, confronted them.

A man (the pedal cyclist) without shirt appeared as if he was in pain and a bicycle was seen lying on the road with the ranks standing nearby and looking at him.

One of the policemen looked up to the man recording the video and indicated with his hand to stop recording. The man replied angrily, “don’t tell me to stop videoing.”

The rank in turn told him “nah, ah only shaking yuh off.” The man responded “me ain’t want you shake me off.”

This somewhat aggravated the rank who began uttering foul language and vulgar slangs to the man.

The man retaliated in the same fashion and scolded the officers for attempting to flee the scene after the accident.

The other rank joined in and started cursing the man as he continued to video them. One of the ranks identified as the driver of the pick-up, shouted that the pedal cyclist rode into the vehicle.

Once again the man scolded the ranks, pointing out that even if the pedal cyclist was at fault it is completely wrong for them to drive away and leave an injured man on the road without rendering assistance.

He also called them disrespectful for the way they behaved as well as for their use of indecent language towards him.

During the verbal combat, the ranks even warned the man that they had marked his face and “worse will happen to him.”

The back and forth attracted the attention of another pedal cyclist who stopped to assess the scene. Other residents also backed up the man videoing in scolding the ranks for their wrong doing.

The ranks were seen picking up the bicycle and giving it back to the man they hit down. They also kicked his slippers towards his feet.

The man videoing then advised the policemen to take the injured man to the hospital since he could have sustained severe injuries.

Other persons also rushed to the scene to investigate. The pedal cyclist was heard telling them that he did not want to go to the hospital.

He told them that he was okay and had only hit his testicles. The verbal confrontation continued a few minutes more and ended after the pedal cyclist rode away and the cops drove off.