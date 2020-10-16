APNU+AFC to present Observation Reports in election petitions – says it will not rely on SOPs

Kaieteur News – The main parliamentary opposition, the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), will only present the Observation Reports which were produced from the National Recount in its two election petitions. Also, the party will not rely on its Statement of Polls (SOPs)—which remain hidden. Sharing this and other details was APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP) and Attorney-at-Law, Roysdale Forde S.C.

During the party’s virtual press conference yesterday, Forde reminded that the Coalition is challenging the issues related to the final election declaration. This declaration showed a clear victory for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), but the APNU+AFC maintains that the party’s success was fraudulently gained.

Consequently, the party expects the Court to determine and declare that the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) is not entitled to base his report required by Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act on data generated from the Recount purported to be carried out under Order No. 60 of 2020; the Election Report based on Certificates of District Tabulation from the National Recount is illegal, null and void; and lastly that the declaration of the President by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) based on the Election Report, which was premised on Certificates of District Tabulation from the National Recount, is illegal, null and void as these documents were fabricated to facilitate the unconstitutional recount.

Acting Chief Justice (CJ), Roxanne George-Wiltshire, announced October 22, 2020 as the date for a case management hearing, and Forde anticipates that it will commence in a few weeks’ time. Forde added that he expects both election petitions will be heard and ruled upon within six to eight months.

He went on to suggest that close attention be paid to the Statement of Recount (SOR), the Certificate of District Tabulation, the Observation Reports and other documents which were generated out of the exercise.

With this the Attorney-at-Law contended, “In my opinion, we do not need to rely evidentially on those Statement of Polls… It is irrelevant to the process that the Elections Commission has already put in place and it would be irrelevant in terms of the elections petitions that would have been filed by this Coalition.”

Giving support to Forde assertions was MP and Attorney-at-Law, Amanza Walton-Desir, who argued that it is not the merit that is in dispute, but the anomalies and irregularities which the Coalition claimed were unearthed during the recount exercise.

Nonetheless, the APNU+AFC looks forward to the early commencement of hearings and is eager to present its compelling case in court. In fact the party is confident that the elections petitions will succeed in vitiating the March 2nd General and Regional Elections.