Another death as Ministry records 31 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that there has been yet another death resulting from COVID-19 complications. This death has moved the country’s death toll to 107.

The latest fatality is that of a 46-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility, the Ministry revealed in an update yesterday.

In that update the Ministry noted that contact was made with the relatives and other persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to those who may have been exposed to the now deceased person.

Also the Ministry revealed that there have been 31 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard, of the new cases, 18 are in Region Four; six in Region Two; one in Region Seven and five in Region Nine.

Additionally, the Ministry reported that there are 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 115 in institutional isolation and 860 in home isolation. An additional 57 persons are in institutional quarantine.

To date 2,522 persons have recovered. A total of 16,451 tests have been conducted to date.