Another death as Ministry records 31 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update October 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that there has been yet another death resulting from COVID-19 complications. This death has moved the country’s death toll to 107.
The latest fatality is that of a 46-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility, the Ministry revealed in an update yesterday.
In that update the Ministry noted that contact was made with the relatives and other persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to those who may have been exposed to the now deceased person.
Also the Ministry revealed that there have been 31 new cases of the coronavirus disease.
According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard, of the new cases, 18 are in Region Four; six in Region Two; one in Region Seven and five in Region Nine.
Additionally, the Ministry reported that there are 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 115 in institutional isolation and 860 in home isolation. An additional 57 persons are in institutional quarantine.
To date 2,522 persons have recovered. A total of 16,451 tests have been conducted to date.
Oct 16, 2020Phantom edged Executive by one game to win the final of the Champion of Champions dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday last at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook. Phantom, Executive and Quiet...
Oct 16, 2020
Oct 16, 2020
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 15, 2020
Kaieteur News – Mr. Basil Blackman, an enduring PNC stalwart and a confidante of David Granger, has resigned from the... more
Kaieteur News – By the end of the month of October, a mere two weeks away, another 20 persons may die from the novel... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]