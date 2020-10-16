100 students benefit from Superbet-donated Kindle tablets

Kaieteur News – Bet placing company, Superbet, concluded the distribution of 100 Kindle Fire tablets to Guyanese students.

In a release, Guiana Holding Inc., the company that runs the Superbet brand, stated that the company recognised the degree to which the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted access to education for children, particularly with regard to accessing virtual and online classes.

“As a result,” the company stated, “Superbet embarked on a project to distribute 100 Kindle Tablets towards students across Guyana. The process required an application to be completed and sent along with relevant documents which resulted in hundreds of applications being received, out of which 100 were randomly pulled from a raffle drum to receive the Kindle.”

The successful families were then chosen to uplift their devices, with the company staggering the distribution in groups and over the past two weeks beginning from the 1st of this month, a measure taken to avoid a large gathering. All other COVID-19 protocols were observed including the washing of hands, sanitizing, temperature checks and social distancing.

In his remarks, General Manager, Mr. Shrikant Kisoensingh, stated that Superbet is committed to its corporate social responsibility and sees education as a necessity which every student should enjoy.

“We believe,” Mr. Kisoensingh said, “that education is the passport to the future and hope that this gesture assists the students in a meaningful manner along their journey.”

He added that this project was a gesture towards the Guyanese people during these unprecedented times in an effort to assist the education sector with much needed resources. The company, in its release, said that the Kindle Distribution Project was part of its corporate social responsibility efforts which included other donations and sponsorship, viewable on the company’s website at www.superbet.gy or on its official social media accounts.