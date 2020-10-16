Latest update October 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

100 students benefit from Superbet-donated Kindle tablets

Oct 16, 2020 News

Some of the parents who received the Kindle tablets on behalf of their children.

Kaieteur News – Bet placing company, Superbet, concluded the distribution of 100 Kindle Fire tablets to Guyanese students.
In a release, Guiana Holding Inc., the company that runs the Superbet brand, stated that the company recognised the degree to which the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted access to education for children, particularly with regard to accessing virtual and online classes.
“As a result,” the company stated, “Superbet embarked on a project to distribute 100 Kindle Tablets towards students across Guyana. The process required an application to be completed and sent along with relevant documents which resulted in hundreds of applications being received, out of which 100 were randomly pulled from a raffle drum to receive the Kindle.”
The successful families were then chosen to uplift their devices, with the company staggering the distribution in groups and over the past two weeks beginning from the 1st of this month, a measure taken to avoid a large gathering. All other COVID-19 protocols were observed including the washing of hands, sanitizing, temperature checks and social distancing.
In his remarks, General Manager, Mr. Shrikant Kisoensingh, stated that Superbet is committed to its corporate social responsibility and sees education as a necessity which every student should enjoy.
“We believe,” Mr. Kisoensingh said, “that education is the passport to the future and hope that this gesture assists the students in a meaningful manner along their journey.”
He added that this project was a gesture towards the Guyanese people during these unprecedented times in an effort to assist the education sector with much needed resources. The company, in its release, said that the Kindle Distribution Project was part of its corporate social responsibility efforts which included other donations and sponsorship, viewable on the company’s website at www.superbet.gy or on its official social media accounts.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Oct 16, 2020

Phantom edged Executive by one game to win the final of the Champion of Champions dominoes competition which concluded on Sunday last at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook. Phantom, Executive and Quiet...
Read More
Payless Allstars overcome Savage XI

Payless Allstars overcome Savage XI

Oct 16, 2020

BCB interface with Ministers Nandalal and Bharrat who has been named as Honorary Patron

BCB interface with Ministers Nandalal and Bharrat...

Oct 16, 2020

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo...

Oct 15, 2020

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to BFA Secretary, Joseph Simon

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to...

Oct 15, 2020

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor C/ships

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor...

Oct 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • China is our best hope!

    Kaieteur News – By the end of the month of October, a mere two weeks away, another 20 persons may die from the novel... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019