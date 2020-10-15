Volda Lawrence passes through court on fraud charges

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) Chairperson and former Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence’ controversial signature on a GECOM document has earned her two electoral fraud charges.

On Tuesday, Lawrence was arrested but later released on station bail when she reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary Georgetown. However, yesterday when she reported to CID, she was slapped with two conspiracy to commit fraud charges and taken to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charges were read to her.

She was arrested in relation to her involvement in the activities that took place at the Ashmin Building, Georgetown which was, at the time, set up as the command centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for the March 2, 2020 elections.

In the company of her attorney, Nigel Hughes, Lawrence was escorted to court where she was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. She was not required to plead to the charges which allege that she conspired with others to defraud the people of Guyana for the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

According to reports, Lawrence’s signature was on Form 24 for Region Four which had the fraudulent numbers that were allegedly concocted by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo and that Form 24 contained figures intended to assure the APNU+AFC coalition victory in the

March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

While speaking to reporters outside of the court yesterday, Hughes stated that the State Prosecutor Tarique Mohamed made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that it be substantial. Hughes also stated, when asked by the Magistrate if the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) is ready for trial, Mohamed told the court that 10 statements are still outstanding.

The Chief Magistrate then granted Lawrence bail in the sum of $50,000, on each charge, a total of $100,000, with the condition attached that she reports to the Brickdam Police Station. every Friday.

The matter was adjourned to December 9, 2020, for full disclosure of statements.

While coming out of the court compound, Lawrence was greeted with cheers from A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+ AFC) coalition supporters; she then proceeded to the Brickdam Police Station.

Lawrence and Mingo are currently before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, facing a joint private criminal charge for the forging of a document that was used for a fraudulent election declaration on March 5, 2020.

The charge alleges that Mingo, having been procured by Lawrence on or about March 5, 2020, at the command centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, uttered to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, the results for Region Four, knowing it to be forged, with intent to defraud the people of Guyana.

The charge was filed by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) attorney, Charles Ramson, on March 13, 2020. While Lawrence is currently out on $100,000, bail for the offence, Mingo was granted self-bail.

They are expected to make their next court appearance on November 16, 2020.

Police announced in August last that they will be conducting a comprehensive investigation into the criminal conduct of Lowenfield, Mingo, and others in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the events that followed.

During the probe, several GECOM officials were arrested and put before the court for electoral fraud charges.