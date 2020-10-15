Surveillance footage shows moment Rose Hall businessman’s motorcycle collides with car

Kaieteur News – Surveillance footage accessed by Kaieteur News shows the moment the motorcycle being ridden by Rose Hall Town businessman Imran Hamid, his wife Saudia as pillion rider, crashed into a car on the Rose Hall Public Road. The accident which left Mrs. Hamid with a fractured right foot and her husband with minor injuries occurred just around 18:05 hrs on Monday night.

In the video, PMM 5277 is seen slowing down while travelling east along the northern drive lane when the driver turned north to cross lanes. He was already making his way over to the other side when the motorcycle with the Hamids collided with the car as Imran Hamid tried to negotiate his way past the turning vehicle. On impact, both Saudia Hamid and Imran Hamid were flung from the motorcycle to the road surface, injuring themselves. The video ends at this point.

After the surveillance footage was posted by Kaieteur News, Sadeeka Hamid-Khan, the daughter of the couple contacted the paper to provide additional detail. She says that her parents own several businesses in the area and would normally use the motorcycle to travel between them. She said that immediately after the accident, they were picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Her mother was subsequently moved to the Woodlands Hospital in Georgetown with a serious injury to her foot while her father was treated for his injuries and sent away. She stated that at the time of the accident, the driver of the car had fled the scene but was reportedly turned in by the owners of the car. Investigations are ongoing.