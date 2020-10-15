Kaieteur New – Fellow Guyanese – for months now, we have shared, on a daily basis, information on how you are being gangstered by our politicians when it comes to our oil wealth. Now we call upon our fellow citizens to wake up, rise up, and lift up their voices.
Shout and scream at political leaders who have linked arms to do what big-time gangsters do to the trusting and vulnerable – cheating and robbing you of billions of US dollars. This is the present and future snatched away. This is your children’s and their children’s prosperity being stolen.
Fellow Guyanese – do not sit down silently and do or say nothing. Do something. Call out these thieves, who steal your bright promise and force you to continue digging drain and cutting cane, while they bank the billions. Do not do this to yourself and your children. You have been robbed before. Do not sit back helplessly and quietly allowing criminal leaders to rip-off and rob again.
Leaders are hoping that these exposures and items that we carry daily will fade away. They will not. They watch nervously to see if the Guyanese people who they are taking advantage of will react. The choice is clear: do nothing and continue to live in the gutter, or stand up for what is rightfully yours!
Oct 15, 2020
