Soldier granted $20,000 bail for assaulting cop

Kaieteur News – Kester Bowen, 25, a Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for assaulting a police constable.

Bowen was caught on camera last Friday beating the constable identified as Wilson. The constable had reportedly instructed him to pull over his car after he switched lanes and caused a major traffic congestion along the Meer-Zorgen Public Road on the Western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The GDF officer appeared for a second time before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Wales Magistrate Court where he was charged for allegedly assaulting Wilson and obstructing a peace officer.

Bowen pleaded not guilty to both charges and is expected to make his reappearance in court on November 4, 2020. Prior to these charges, Bowen was charged on Monday for multiple traffic offences, which included operating an uninsured and uncertified vehicle. He was fined in excess of $40,000.

According to reports, Bowen became annoyed at Wilson for instructing him to pull over. He exited his car and reportedly “chucked Wilson”.

Kaieteur News reported that Wilson warned Bowen but was ignored and suffered a brutal attack. Video evidence showed Wilson being choked and punched repeatedly to face and body before he was finally thrown to the ground by Bowen.

Persons in background could be heard describing Bowen as disrespectful and advised Wilson to call for back-up. Back-up reportedly came and Bowen was apprehended and escorted to La Grange Police Station while Wilson was later taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention.