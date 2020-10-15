Soldier granted $20,000 bail for assaulting cop

Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Kester Bowen, 25, a Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $20,000 for assaulting a police constable.
Bowen was caught on camera last Friday beating the constable identified as Wilson. The constable had reportedly instructed him to pull over his car after he switched lanes and caused a major traffic congestion along the Meer-Zorgen Public Road on the Western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.
The GDF officer appeared for a second time before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Wales Magistrate Court where he was charged for allegedly assaulting Wilson and obstructing a peace officer.
Bowen pleaded not guilty to both charges and is expected to make his reappearance in court on November 4, 2020. Prior to these charges, Bowen was charged on Monday for multiple traffic offences, which included operating an uninsured and uncertified vehicle. He was fined in excess of $40,000.
According to reports, Bowen became annoyed at Wilson for instructing him to pull over. He exited his car and reportedly “chucked Wilson”.
Kaieteur News reported that Wilson warned Bowen but was ignored and suffered a brutal attack. Video evidence showed Wilson being choked and punched repeatedly to face and body before he was finally thrown to the ground by Bowen.
Persons in background could be heard describing Bowen as disrespectful and advised Wilson to call for back-up. Back-up reportedly came and Bowen was apprehended and escorted to La Grange Police Station while Wilson was later taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention.
Oct 15, 2020His Excellency; President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali presented a quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in the Cinderalla County of Essequibo. Dr. Ali visited a number of communities in Essequibo on...
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Kaieteur News – One of the curiosities of Vincent Alexander is how this gentleman approached essential, ethical questions... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C and the APNU+AFC should not be allowed to negotiate any further agreement concerning the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]