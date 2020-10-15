Retired Belizean jurist to help strengthen Guyana’s arbitration laws

Kaieteur News – According to the Ministry of Legal Affairs (MOLA), arbitration is the most preferred form of dispute resolution for the oil and gas industry and a modern legislation will instill confidence in international investors that Guyana is a competent arbitration venue. The new law will give persons and companies a different avenue to resolve their disputes outside of the Courts.

As such, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall has announced that steps will be taken to implement laws and systems that will make Guyana an arbitration hub of the Caribbean and Latin America.

To this end, the AG met yesterday with Justice Courtney Abel, retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Belize on the drafting of an Arbitration Bill and Arbitration Rules for Guyana. During the meeting, the AG Nandlall noted that a modern Arbitration Act that addresses both domestic and international arbitration is high on the government’s legislative agenda. The Attorney General also shared with Justice Abel the progress Guyana has made towards establishing adequate arbitration laws.

The AG revealed that a draft bill was prepared by CARICOM and the Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project.

The draft is based on the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration. The Ministry of Legal Affairs noted its release that Justice Abel has committed to working with the Attorney General’s Chambers to review the draft Arbitration Bill with a view to improving it and preparing arbitration rules.

According to the Ministry’s release, Justice Abel is proficient in the area of dispute resolution and was instrumental in the drafting of the Arbitration Act and Arbitration Rules of Belize. He has trained persons to be arbitrators and was the Chairperson for the Belize Court-Connected Mediation and Arbitration Program. Justice Abel indicated that he is excited to work with the government in a number of areas, including arbitration.