President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

Oct 15, 2020 Sports
His Excellency; President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali presented a quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in the Cinderalla County of Essequibo. Dr. Ali visited a number of communities in Essequibo on Sunday last and among the clubs that benefitted were Sans Souci Jaguars Sports Club and Zeelandia of Wakenaam and Essequibo Eagle’s of Affiance.
The President gave the assurance that other clubs will also benefit from similar gestures in the near future. Vice Captain of Sans Souci Jaguars Sports Club, Nokta Moses expressed gratitude to President Ali and said they are happy for the donation.
He added that the equipment which includes bats, pads, wicket-keeping gloves, batting gloves and balls will be of tremendous benefit to the members of the club. Moses presented President Ali with a club cap while Harrischan Ramballi of Essequibo Eagle’s told Kaieteur Sport that the members of his club are happy and thankful for the equipment.
He said most of the club’s members are young and this donation will help to motivate them.
