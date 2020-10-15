Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NA Hospital receives ventilators and oxygen concentrator from Ministry of Health

Oct 15, 2020 News

Medical equipment received from the Ministry of Health

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health distributed two new ventilators and an oxygen concentrator to the New Amsterdam Hospital, East Berbice-Corentyne.
Minister Anthony told the staff that he hoped the new equipment would improve the quality of care delivered, particularly to COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
“We want to ensure our ICUs are better equipped and ventilators in an ICU are essential equipment,” the Minister stated.
He also hoped the use of the equipment would lead to more COVID-19 recoveries. He noted that COVID-19 patients could quickly deteriorate from a mild form of the disease to a more serve form.
“Those patients after being hospitalised would need respiratory support,” the Minister said.
It was revealed that the 26 ventilators and 24 oxygen concentrators were donated by the Indian Government and by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) which came up to a total value of GYD$122 million. The government intends, as previously reported, that the equipment would not only be sent for use in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s ICU but also to other facilities. Minister Anthony had also previously stated – while receiving the equipment earlier this week –that in some regions, there has been a challenge to deliver oxygen.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

Oct 15, 2020

His Excellency; President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali presented a quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in the Cinderalla County of Essequibo. Dr. Ali visited a number of communities in Essequibo on...
Read More
ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to BFA Secretary, Joseph Simon

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to...

Oct 15, 2020

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor C/ships

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor...

Oct 15, 2020

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

Oct 14, 2020

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project launched by RHTYSC Cricket teams

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project...

Oct 14, 2020

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School...

Oct 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019