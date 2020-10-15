NA Hospital receives ventilators and oxygen concentrator from Ministry of Health

Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health distributed two new ventilators and an oxygen concentrator to the New Amsterdam Hospital, East Berbice-Corentyne.
Minister Anthony told the staff that he hoped the new equipment would improve the quality of care delivered, particularly to COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
“We want to ensure our ICUs are better equipped and ventilators in an ICU are essential equipment,” the Minister stated.
He also hoped the use of the equipment would lead to more COVID-19 recoveries. He noted that COVID-19 patients could quickly deteriorate from a mild form of the disease to a more serve form.
“Those patients after being hospitalised would need respiratory support,” the Minister said.
It was revealed that the 26 ventilators and 24 oxygen concentrators were donated by the Indian Government and by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) which came up to a total value of GYD$122 million. The government intends, as previously reported, that the equipment would not only be sent for use in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s ICU but also to other facilities. Minister Anthony had also previously stated – while receiving the equipment earlier this week –that in some regions, there has been a challenge to deliver oxygen.
