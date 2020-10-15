MOH records 24 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases bringing Guyana’s overall total to 3,589.

According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard, of the new cases, there were seven in Region Four, two in Region Seven, ten in Region Eight and two in Region Ten.

Meanwhile, Regions One, Three and Six have one case each.

Further, the dashboard noted that there are 80 persons in institutional isolation, 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 900 persons in home isolation. There are 42 persons in quarantine.

The number of recoveries so far is 2,487 while the deaths remain at 106. The numbers were taken from a total of 16,308 persons who were tested for COVID-19, so far.