MOH records 24 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases bringing Guyana’s overall total to 3,589.
According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard, of the new cases, there were seven in Region Four, two in Region Seven, ten in Region Eight and two in Region Ten.
Meanwhile, Regions One, Three and Six have one case each.
Further, the dashboard noted that there are 80 persons in institutional isolation, 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 900 persons in home isolation. There are 42 persons in quarantine.
The number of recoveries so far is 2,487 while the deaths remain at 106. The numbers were taken from a total of 16,308 persons who were tested for COVID-19, so far.
Oct 15, 2020His Excellency; President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali presented a quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in the Cinderalla County of Essequibo. Dr. Ali visited a number of communities in Essequibo on...
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Kaieteur News – One of the curiosities of Vincent Alexander is how this gentleman approached essential, ethical questions... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C and the APNU+AFC should not be allowed to negotiate any further agreement concerning the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]