Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MOH records 24 new COVID-19 cases

Oct 15, 2020 News

The MOH dashboard.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases bringing Guyana’s overall total to 3,589.
According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard, of the new cases, there were seven in Region Four, two in Region Seven, ten in Region Eight and two in Region Ten.
Meanwhile, Regions One, Three and Six have one case each.
Further, the dashboard noted that there are 80 persons in institutional isolation, 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 900 persons in home isolation. There are 42 persons in quarantine.
The number of recoveries so far is 2,487 while the deaths remain at 106. The numbers were taken from a total of 16,308 persons who were tested for COVID-19, so far.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

Oct 15, 2020

His Excellency; President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali presented a quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in the Cinderalla County of Essequibo. Dr. Ali visited a number of communities in Essequibo on...
Read More
ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to BFA Secretary, Joseph Simon

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to...

Oct 15, 2020

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor C/ships

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor...

Oct 15, 2020

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

Oct 14, 2020

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project launched by RHTYSC Cricket teams

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project...

Oct 14, 2020

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School...

Oct 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019