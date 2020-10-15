Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Minister Edghill engages residents of Diamond about road infrastructure

Oct 15, 2020 News

Minister Edghill and the Chairman Ms. Indrani Ramnarine of NDC and councillors with residents of the Diamond community.

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan A. Edghill yesterday engaged residents of the Diamond community about the road infrastructure.
Present at the inspection were Minster Edghill and his technical team, Ms. Indrani Ramnarine, Chair of the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), and other councillors.
According to a press release from the Ministry, this visit stemmed from Minister Edghill receiving complaints from residents and from the NDC. The technical team at the Ministry of Public Works highlighted that there are three existing road contracts that should have been completed, the release noted.
Upon hearing this, the Minister requested that the contractors be given a one-week period to complete the job and if it could not be done, then their contract would be terminated with immediate effect.
At the inspection, Chair Ramnarine noted that they have been waiting on asphalt to fill the holes in the cross streets. “We are happy the Minister and his team are her today and I am confident that they will get the job done and in a timely manner,” she said.
In closing, the Minster said, “The people can’t be suffering all the time, they need proper roads and infrastructure and with my team on the ground, they will get the job done.”

 

