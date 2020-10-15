Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

In Senegal, corrupt leaders have carted off US$12B in oil revenues for themselves.

Oct 15, 2020 News

Guyanese leaders have betrayed our people with the deals, which they signed in respect to the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks.
Guyanese: GET UP and Get LOUD!
No political gangsterism here! None of this @#$%&* with this oil!
No more begging at stoplights and cutting cane!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

Oct 15, 2020

His Excellency; President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali presented a quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in the Cinderalla County of Essequibo. Dr. Ali visited a number of communities in Essequibo on...
Read More
ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to BFA Secretary, Joseph Simon

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to...

Oct 15, 2020

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor C/ships

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor...

Oct 15, 2020

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

Oct 14, 2020

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project launched by RHTYSC Cricket teams

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project...

Oct 14, 2020

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School...

Oct 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019