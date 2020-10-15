Government halts structure erections at Charity River Defence until appointment of new board

– conducting investigations on illegal structures being built

Kaieteur News – The Government River and Sea Defence Unit has put a hold on all structures to be erected at the Charity River Defence River Dam in Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam) until a new Board for the Unit is appointed. The halt comes after the Unit was called to investigate persons illegally erecting structures on the river dam, preventing the flow of traffic in the area and as well as businessmen constructing their own private wharves.

Efforts were made to contact the Chief River and Sea Defence Officer, Kevin Samad for a comment; however, this publication was unable to reach him.

In a telephone interview with Kaieteur News yesterday, the Regional Chairman of Region Two, Vilma Da Silva stated that residents in the area complained of the illegal structures and brought it to her attention which led to the investigation being transferred to the River and Sea Defence Unit.

The Regional Chairwoman also stated that a team of persons from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) including herself, Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Odit and Councillor at the RDC, Fawaz Baksh visited residents in the area who aired their complaints. A team of sea defence engineers also visited the area for a proper examination in order to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Da Silva explained that during Guyana’s tedious election period, some persons saw it fit to mount illegal structures since there was not a stable governing body over the area. It was reported in other sections of the media that a particular businessman erected a fence on a portion of land close to the river dam and even sought to sell that portion of land to another businessman with the intent of constructing a private wharf.

Further, reports claimed that workers from the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and engineers from the Sea Defence Unit, who are conducting investigations in the area, saw no necessary documentation for the land, but despite this, the businessman claimed that he has the necessary documentation. Da Silva has since assured that a thorough investigation of cases like this and others will be carried out by the Unit.

Kaieteur News understands that residents of the area have been complaining about the illegal structures for months but it was only recently that they saw their concerns being addressed. A particular resident stated that it has severely inconvenienced her livelihood as a farmer, since she would experience difficulty moving her products about the area, due to the heavy delays in traffic. She also thanked the newly appointed Regional Chairman for her efforts to resolve the issue.

As it relates to the appointment of a new board for the River and Sea Defence Unit, it was not confirmed when the election of the new board will be conducted, but it was stated that updates will follow.