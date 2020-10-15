Ex-cop used uniform to conduct robbery

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old pedal cyclist and mechanic was on Tuesday robbed of $18,000 cash by an ex-police man in uniform. The robbery on the mechanic Darmendra Yussuff also known as Ryan took place around 20:30hrs as the teen was heading home from work on his bicycle when the ex-rank and two other men drove up beside him in a white Premio motorcar along the De Kinderen Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Yussuff told investigators that the ex-cop who was seated on the front passenger seat of car instructed him to stop his bicycle and pull over. Believing that it was an on-duty policeman, Yussuff obeyed. He was further questioned by the man in uniform about what he was carrying in his pocket and why he was without a facemask. In response, he told the man that he had nothing else but cash in his pocket.

The ex-cop then instructed him to take out the money and place it on his bicycle seat – once again, the mechanic willingly did as he was told. The man posing as an on-duty officer instructed one of his accomplices to step out of the car and retrieve the teen’s cash.

Yussuff became suspicious, however, when the men attempted to forcefully take away his cellphone. He told investigators that he became scared and ran away but managed to record the car’s licence plate number with his phone before it drove off.

He reported the matter to police and ranks responded quickly and trailed the car to Uitvlugt. Realizing they were trapped, the driver of the car stopped on the Estate Road, Uitvlugt. He exited and ran away leaving behind the ex-cop with the other accomplice who were cornered and apprehended by the police before attempting to escape.

The car was searched and ranks found an improvised ice-pick weapon along with a cutlass. Continued search efforts by ranks for the driver who escaped led to his subsequent arrest as well. The ex-policeman’s accomplices have since been identified as a technician, 23 and a 25-year-old construction worker.