Deeds Registry sanitised as staffer test positive for COVID -19

Kaieteur News – The Deeds and Commercial Registry announced yesterday that steps were taken to sanitise the building after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. According to a statement issued, the Registry said it has taken note of an ill-informed, reckless and malicious post being circulated on social media.

According to the statement by the state agency, the information peddled on social media sought to convey that a large number of staff of the Registry contracted COVID-19.

As such, the Registry said that it was pertinent for them to provide clarity on the issue.

The Registry clarified that one staff member who operates in a small department tested positive and immediately after the result was known, the department activated its established protocols in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines and closed the building, commenced contact tracing and had those staff members who came into contact with the positive case tested.

“The Registry also moved to have the entire building sanitised and is awaiting the results of all staffers who were tested,” the statement said.

Further, the release outlined that when Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case in early March, the Registry closed for two months but reopened in June 2020 and continued to serve the public.

As such, the Registry said that it rejects out rightly, any attempt to link the one known positive case at the entity to the reopening of the country a few days ago.

The Registry, therefore called on those responsible for peddling misinformation to desist from making reckless and ill-informed statements, which can cause panic not only among the staffers but with the general public as well.