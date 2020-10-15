Deeds Registry sanitised as staffer test positive for COVID -19

Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Deeds and Commercial Registry announced yesterday that steps were taken to sanitise the building after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. According to a statement issued, the Registry said it has taken note of an ill-informed, reckless and malicious post being circulated on social media.
According to the statement by the state agency, the information peddled on social media sought to convey that a large number of staff of the Registry contracted COVID-19.
As such, the Registry said that it was pertinent for them to provide clarity on the issue.
The Registry clarified that one staff member who operates in a small department tested positive and immediately after the result was known, the department activated its established protocols in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines and closed the building, commenced contact tracing and had those staff members who came into contact with the positive case tested.
“The Registry also moved to have the entire building sanitised and is awaiting the results of all staffers who were tested,” the statement said.
Further, the release outlined that when Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case in early March, the Registry closed for two months but reopened in June 2020 and continued to serve the public.
As such, the Registry said that it rejects out rightly, any attempt to link the one known positive case at the entity to the reopening of the country a few days ago.
The Registry, therefore called on those responsible for peddling misinformation to desist from making reckless and ill-informed statements, which can cause panic not only among the staffers but with the general public as well.
Oct 15, 2020His Excellency; President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali presented a quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in the Cinderalla County of Essequibo. Dr. Ali visited a number of communities in Essequibo on...
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 15, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
Oct 13, 2020
Kaieteur News – One of the curiosities of Vincent Alexander is how this gentleman approached essential, ethical questions... more
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C and the APNU+AFC should not be allowed to negotiate any further agreement concerning the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Of all the questions that both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence dodged during the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]