Latest update October 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder convict appeals 62-year sentence

Oct 15, 2020 News

Convicted: Abdul Budhoo

Kaieteur News – Abdul Budhoo, who was convicted for murder and manslaughter in relation to the death of two brothers from Mackenzie Linden, Shaheed and Imran Bacchus, is challenging the 62-year sentence he received in 2017.
According to documents filed by his attorney, Mark Conway, Budhoo is asking the Appeal Court to overturn the conviction and sentence based on claims that the trial Judge Navindra Singh erred on a number of pertinent issues leading up to the verdict of his trial in the High Court.
In his appeal, Budhoo contends, among other things, that the trial judge erred in law in the direction he gave to the jury as regards the issue of provocation – an element to consider in finding someone guilty for manslaughter.
As it relates to the severity of sentence for the offences, Budhoo also claimed that the trial judge erred in law by failing to apply case law principles that promote fairness in sentencing.
He noted that the Sentencing Guidelines Council notes that a number of elements had to be considered and balanced by the sentence such as the degree of the provocation; the extent and timing of the retaliation; the circumstances of the killing; the relationship between the offender and the victim; the behaviour of the offender after the killing; the type of weapon used and whether it had been to hand or had been carried to the scene.
Budhoo was sentenced to serve 62 years in prison for the unlawful killing of two brothers, which occurred at Mackenzie, Linden, in September 2012. Reports indicated that the brothers were murdered as a result of a dispute over money at Wismar Street, Mackenzie, on September 30, 2012.
On the day of the incident, an argument over outstanding monies had ensued between Budhoo and his cousin, Shaheed Bacchus, when Shaheed’s brother, Imran intervened. Both brothers were fatally stabbed. Budhoo had maintained that he was innocent of the crime but before he was convicted and sentenced, Budhoo stood up and told the court that he was sorry for the incident. In tears, he recalled that his cousin had thrown bricks at him when he was passing their home on the day of the incident. “I just wanted it to stop, but we had a fight, and before I know it, he get stab,” the man had mumbled.
After listening to Budhoo, the judge handed down the judgment. Justice Singh noted that while remorse is a factor to be considered when handing down a sentence, he could not be sure that Budhoo was genuine with his regret. “You started out by saying you are sorry, but then you gave a different version of the story than what was recounted by three eyewitnesses in the trial, so I really can’t say whether your remorse is genuine,” Justice Singh asserted.
The judge calculated a sentence of 62 years in prison for the murder and 32 years in jail on the account of manslaughter. The sentences were scheduled to run concurrently.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

President Ali presents cricket gears to Essequibo clubs

Oct 15, 2020

His Excellency; President Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali presented a quantity of cricket gear to several clubs in the Cinderalla County of Essequibo. Dr. Ali visited a number of communities in Essequibo on...
Read More
ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to BFA Secretary, Joseph Simon

ODRG, Trellis Family and BFA donate wheelchair to...

Oct 15, 2020

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor C/ships

Chance looking for much needed exposure at Indoor...

Oct 15, 2020

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

NHFS to honour reigning CBC Men’s Champions

Oct 14, 2020

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project launched by RHTYSC Cricket teams

Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bags Project...

Oct 14, 2020

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School Bags Project

Minister Ramson launches BCB Brian Ramphal School...

Oct 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019