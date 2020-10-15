Any actions taken in defence of attacks on police ranks will be deemed lawful – GPF

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is saying that any procedures or action taken to defend against attacks on its officers will be considered lawful. In a press statement sent out by the Force’ Public Relations Department it was detailed that there is a worrying trend of physical attacks by members of the public on its ranks during the execution of their duties.

The GPF stated that some of its ranks have reported instances of citizens threatening them with cutlasses, pieces of wood and others weapons. Some, stated GPF, have even tried to disarm ranks of their firearms.

These reports among others, according to GPF have been reviewed by the relevant heads of the Force and have been found to comprise elements of serious threat to the life and safety of law enforcement officers. It was further stated that persons in close proximity are at risk of being hurt as well. With this being established, GPF said that “any action taken by police to mitigate these threats will be rendered lawful”.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn supported the Force’ decision too and at the commissioning of the new Brickdam Police Lockups yesterday, requested that policemen take reasonable precautions to protect themselves. Benn said that citizens need to realize that policemen cannot responsibly perform their duties if persons want to run out and attack ranks.

Recently on October 9, a Lance Corporal, Kester Bowen attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) made headlines after he was caught on camera beating a police, Constable Wilson on traffic patrol duty.

As reported in this paper, the constable saw Bowen switching lanes with his car along the Meer-Zorgen Public Road located on the western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. The move by Bowen caused a major traffic congestion and Wilson approached and instructed him to pull over to side of the road. Bowen became angry and retaliated by beating Wilson. He was arrested, charged and granted $20,000 bail for assaulting Wilson. Bowen was also fined in excess of $40,000 for multiple traffic offences.

Kaieteur News had also seen a video which surfaced on social media of a man attempting to chop a police officer with cutlass. The cop was armed but did retaliate, attempting to restrain the man and warning him. The man was heard cursing the officer and telling him that he cannot enter his premises and threatened to chop him; he did not obey.

Another constable identified as Ramsingh was shot in the buttock on October 4 while on patrol duties with a colleague in the Guyhoc Park, East La Penitence, Georgetown. The officers were riding along a road on motorbikes when they noticed a man armed with a gun involved in a heated argument with another man. They stopped and Ramsingh approached the man to confiscate the firearm but he resisted and attacked. After a brief scuffle, Ramsingh managed to take away the gun but not before being shot.

On Sunday, a notorious convict, Randy Joseph, wanted for a series of robberies in Georgetown was shot after officers entered his home to arrest him. Joseph’s neighbours and his wife were seen in a video posted on Facebook condemning the police of wrongfully shooting an unarmed man. Police in a subsequent report detailed that Joseph attempted to disarm one of the officers, which resulted in him being shot.

With evidence of these constant attacks on ranks, the GPF called on members of the public who are tempted to attack policemen to desist from doing so since it can invoke life-threatening consequences which the Force wants to avoid.