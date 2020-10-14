Volda Lawrence arrested then released on $100,000 bail

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R) Chairperson and former Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence, was yesterday released on $100,000, station bail after she was arrested and detained when she reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Eve Leary Georgetown.

This was confirmed by the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, who stated that Lawrence was released on bail and was asked to return to the CID today.

The police had asked Lawrence to report to the CID headquarters on Saturday last, in relation to the investigation of electoral fraud committed during the March 2, General and Regional Elections. However, Lawrence finally reported yesterday morning where she was arrested.

When Lawrence arrived, she was greeted by A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+ AFC) supporters who were chanting “No justice, No peace” from beyond the barriers that were set up some distance away from the entrance.

After greeting the supporters, Lawrence and her attorney, Nigel Hughes, made their way into the CID compound and then went into the building. Minutes later Hughes came out of the building with Lawrence’s handbag.

While speaking to reporters outside, Hughes stated that his client was arrested in relation to her involvement in the activities that took place at the Ashmin Building, Georgetown which was, at the time, set up as the command centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for the March 2, 2020 elections.Hughes added that the police have not indicated whether Lawrence will only be questioned or if she will be charged for her involvement in the declaration of fraudulent results. He also stated, that he anticipate that her [Lawrence] treatment would not be similar to the Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Roxanne Myers, who was recently arrested and charged for electoral fraud.

Hughes then proceeded to the supporters who were standing beyond the barriers and handed over Lawrence’s bag. While explaining to the supporters what happened, one of the supporters asked Hughes if he told the police about Lawrence’s medical condition to which he responded in the affirmative.

According to reports, Lawrence’s signature was on Form 24 for Region Four which had the fraudulent numbers that were allegedly concocted by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo. That Form 24 contained figures intended to assure the APNU+AFC coalition victory in the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

Lawrence and Mingo are currently before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, facing a joint private criminal charge for the forging of a document that was used for a fraudulent election declaration on March 5, 2020.

The charge alleges that Mingo, having been procured by Lawrence on or about March 5, 2020, at the command centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, uttered to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, the results for Region Four, knowing it to be forged, with intent to defraud the people of Guyana.

The charge was filed by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) attorney, Charles Ramson, on March 13, 2020. While Lawrence is currently out on $100,000, bail for the offence, Mingo was granted self bail. They are expected to make their next court appearance on November 16, 2020.

Police announced in August last that they will be conducting a comprehensive investigation into the criminal conduct of Lowenfield, Mingo, and others in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the events that followed.

During the probe, several GECOM officials were arrested and put before the court for electoral fraud charges.